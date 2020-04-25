UNIVERSITY PARK — Coronavirus scams are popping up everywhere, including by phone, on the internet and through personal email, according to Denise Continenza, an educator with Penn State Extension’s food, family and health program team.
Continenza offered the following tips to help consumers protect themselves from fraud:
• Buy your virus-related products, such as masks, sanitizer and so forth, only from reputable dealers, preferably from larger or well-known retailers with whom you have done business in the past.
• Get your information from trusted sources that you have used before, such as Penn State Extension, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Avoid sharing and frightening others by reposting unattributed social media posts.
• Beware of email offers for goods from companies and individuals that you don’t recognize.
• Be wary of investment opportunities, low-interest loans or other products offering financial relief.
• Never give out your personal credit card or account information to a caller if you did not initiate the call.
• If you are shopping online, be sure the website is secure before providing personal information. Look at the address bar or click on the web address. All legitimate websites will display a small lock icon, or the letters “https” at the beginning of the address. If you do not see either of those indicators, leave that site.
• Contribute to charity if your heart so desires, but choose known and responsible charities to support.
• Currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19.
For those who believe they have been a victim of a scam, Continenza advises contacting local law enforcement officials. To file a complaint about a company or a transaction, call the Pennsylvania Department of Bank Services at 800-PA-BANKS.
For more resources on family budgeting and financial topics, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/.
