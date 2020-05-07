MAZZEPA — The Rev. Ricky Phillips said this year’s National Day of Prayer will be more timely than ever.
The modern National Day of Prayer was started by presidential proclamation in 1952. The first Thursday in May was officially established as the date for it in 1983.
Phillips, pastor of the Mazeppa Union Church and St. John’s Church of Dry Valley, said he would stress unity on the day which has its roots in the nation’s founding.
“How can we as a nation come together and unify?” asked Phillips. “No matter whether we are different cultures, different religions, different nationalities or different political beliefs, we can unify together at this time.”
Phillips served as guest chaplain for the opening of a US Senate session in 2010. He noted presidents including Lincoln and Washington have called the nation to prayer.
“One of the things I always wanted to do was to be guest chaplain of the Senate, to deliver the prayer,” Phillips said. “That was one of the first things I knew the Continental Congress started.”
A verse from a little-known book of the Old Testament has been circulating on social media in advance of this year’s National Day of Prayer. Habakkuk 2:4, Phillips observed, influenced the work of reformation leader Martin Luther.
“The just shall live by faith,” said Phillips, quoting the verse. “That’s the great one that helped Luther in his understanding of justifying by faith in Christ alone.”
It is no coincidence, Phillips said, that the verse seems to get attention in times where prayer is needed.
“In times of trouble when you, yourself, can’t do anything and you reach out and just say I have faith in God’s promises,” Phillips said. “God grants that to us, that righteousness, that faith.”
Phillips, who added that prayer may be done alone or in a group, noted the popularity of the Zoom interactive app for worship and prayer. He also stressed that it was a time of repentance and confession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.