MILTON —With anticipation growing throughout the community for Milton’s Winterfest celebration, more than 200 people are expected to attend a family oriented breakfast being held as part of the festivities.
Breakfast with St. Nicholas will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
In anticipation of the big day, committee members met at the center on Monday evening to sort through 350 knit hats which were donated as part of the festivities.
Brenda Reeder, a committee member, said the hats were knitted and donated by Tina Longan. This is the second-consecutive year Longan made the donation.
The hats will be on display at the breakfast. Following the event, they will be distributed throughout the community to children who otherwise may not have access to a winter hat.
Stefanie Shaw, a volunteer with the committee, praised Longan for the work she spent knitting the hats.
“I can’t imagine the time and effort she put into this,” Shaw said.
She also noted this will be the third year for the breakfast, which grows each year. Last year, she said 224 people attended.
“We more than doubled our numbers from our inaugural event,” Shaw said. “Our goal, at some point, is to have multiple time slots (where breakfast is served).”
She expects the attendance at this year’s breakfast to equal last year’s turnout.
The cost to attend this year’s breakfast will be $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The menu will feature pancakes and sausage.
Children who attend are asked to bring a non-perishable food item, to be donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
A number of prizes, purchased through funds raised by the Winterfest Committee, will be given away during the event. Children will also have the opportunity to be photographed with St. Nicholas.
Father John Hoke, of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, will speak to the children during the breakfast. He explained the origins of St. Nicholas, who lived from 270 to 343.
“St. Nicholas was a bishop... in present-day Turkey,” Hoke said. “He had a reputation of being extremely charitable.”
Hoke said one legendary story of St. Nicholas states that a father was so poor that he was considering selling his daughters into slavery.
“(St. Nicholas) gathered his own money and threw it over the wall (of the family’s home),” Hoke said, adding that those efforts saved the daughters from being sold.
“He is the patron saint of Russia,” Hoke said, of St. Nicholas. “He is known as a protector and overseer of children.”
Hoke also noted that his parish enjoys donating the use of its center to the Winterfest Committee to hold the breakfast.
“I’m really happy the way this has grown,” he said. “It’s wonderful that it’s grown.”
Shaw believes the church would hold the breakfast even if it wasn’t part of the Winterfest celebration.
“I honestly believe, with my heart and soul, if this was not a community event, it would be held as a church event” she said. “It’s a clean event. It’s wholesome.”
In addition to the breakfast, other holiday events scheduled to take place in Milton in the coming month include:
• Santa house open, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21.
• Milton Elementary School Winter Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Milton Historical Society open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, Cameron House, Route 405 south of Milton.
• Winterfest Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Milton Area High School.
• Winterfest Sleigh Run, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Christmas tree lighting and Santa arrival, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Lincoln Park, Milton.
• Milton Area Community Band Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Milton Area High School Band and Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday in December, third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, South Front Street, Milton.
