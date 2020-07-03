HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed 667 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 88, 741.
Local case counts increased slightly. Two additional cases were reported in Northumberland, Union, Lycoming and Columbia counties. Snyder and Montour counties showed no new cases.
There are 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34 new deaths reported.
Northumberland County has 289 confirmed cases, Union has 85, Lycoming 190 and Montour 67. Snyder County has 55 confirmed cases and Columbia 384.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, health officials reminded.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 715,403 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211 at 706 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Of total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,745 of our total cases are in health care workers.
