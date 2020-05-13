HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health released additional data related to COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code on Tuesday.
Cases are listed by county, followed by deaths and ZIP codes, in parentheses.
Lycoming County, 132 cases, 5 deaths (Jersey Shore 78, Williamsport 23, Muncy area 7, South Williamsport 6)
Northumberland County (Sunbury 49, Milton 15, Shamokin 13, Mount Carmel 9, Northumberland 8, Muncy area 7, Watsontown 6, Coal Township 5)
Montour County, 49 cases (Danville 29)
Union County, 41 cases, 1 death (Mifflinburg 10, Lewisburg 10, Winfield 5)
Snyder County, 33 cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7)
Columbia County, 330 cases, 28 deaths (Berwick 174, Bloomsburg 77, Orangeville 34, Catawissa 12, Mifflinville 7, Millville 6)
Note: ZIP codes cross county lines in some cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.