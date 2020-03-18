SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, with lead support from the Degenstein Foundation, has established a fund to support the emerging needs of families in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties affected by business and community shutdowns related to COVID-19.
With the closing of schools, government offices, childcare centers and non-essential businesses, there is an anticipated rise in reduced work hours and even lay-offs, which will lead to financial challenges for many families in the region.
The United Way is collaborating closely with Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. as well as other partners, such as schools, to ensure people’s most essential needs are being met.
“We need to support our most vulnerable community members during this time of crisis," Lois Passi, chair of the United Way's Local Vision project, said. "We are helping individuals as best as we can and are doing everything we can to keep them afloat during these pressing times."
Partners have already come together to ensure that a network of food distribution is well established. Most local school districts have announced mid-day grab-and-go food options. Food pantries, which normally are staffed by elderly, who are the most at-risk for severe illness, are being staffed with volunteers who have signed up through United Way.
Anyone needing help should call 2-1-1, a helpline for individuals with human service needs. The United Way and other partner agencies use 2-1-1 as a service to triage and make referrals.
"Although these are times of encouraged social distancing, we are emboldened by the sense of togetherness and collectiveness that our community has shown to prepare for and address community needs from COVID-19 response," Joanne Troutman, GSV United Way president and CEO said. "We hope that our community can stay healthy and will continue to live United.
To donate to the fund or volunteer with the United Way, visit www.gsvuw.org, call 570-988-0993 or email admin@gsvuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.