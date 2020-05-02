SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will host an online Act 48 Day for K–12 educators on Wednesday, June 17.
An opening general session will kick off the event, which is sponsored by Susquehanna’s Master of Education Program. Participants will then choose from various sessions to earn up to five Act 48 hours.
Professional development offerings will include: Modeling the Processes of Science Through Puzzles; The English Learner in Your Classroom; Museum Education; Strategies to Support Students with Disabilities in the Content Areas; Working with At-Risk Youth and the Pitfalls of Deficit Thinking; National Geographic Explorer Mindset; Educational Media & Media Making: PBS Media Literacy Certification.
To register, visit www.susqu.edu/Act48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.