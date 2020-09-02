Bucknell University
LEWISBURG — Professor Thelathia “Nikki” Young has been named Bucknell University's provost for Equality and Inclusive Excellence.
Her appointment, effective Aug. 1, followed a year in which she served as interim associate provost.
During her time as interim associate provost, Young transformed inclusivity training for faculty and staff through an open-participation workshop series. Believing that all members of university hiring committees should be educated in equity and inclusion, she also expanded workshops related to recruitment strategies that prioritize diversity advocacy. Her most recent project, the Transforming Communities Initiative, creates space for students, faculty and staff to engage in honest conversations around race and difference on campus.
Young earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and a Ph.D. in religious ethics from Emory University.
In the wake of national protests following the death of George Floyd in May, Young wrote to the Bucknell community, noting the “need for the entire campus to understand and acknowledge the tangible effects of privilege, power and oppression."
