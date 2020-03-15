LEWISBURG - On Sunday, a Bucknell University student was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and tested for a suspected case of COVID-19, the university announced on its website.
This individual will remain isolated in a non-residence hall location pending test results, it was noted.
Bucknell Student Health has been in direct contact with infection control personnel at the hospital, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been advised.
The student had been in self-isolation prior to testing and has had minimal exposure to the campus community. The University is taking additional safety and cleaning precautions and is providing support to the isolated student.
Bucknell's Emergency Response Team continues to monitor the situation and address related academic, student affairs and facilities concerns, university officials reported.
