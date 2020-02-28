LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors gave their approval to a new superintendent Thursday night.
It was announced that Dr. Jennifer Polinchock accepted a three-year offer for $165,000 annually to serve as superintendent. The contract is effective July 1, but Polinchock may be introduced to the district before that date.
The superintendent item was added to the agenda and was approved 7-0 with directors Mary Ann Stanton and Jordan Fetzer, board president, absent. The meeting was chaired by Cory Heath, board vice president.
Fetzer, via email, welcomed Polinchock and expressed confidence that she would guide the district through its new strategic plan, Equity and Excellence 2025.
There were over 20 candidates for the job, with a “short list” varying in number as the process unfolded. Heath also said it was clear that Polinchock was the best candidate.
“It is safe to say that there was consensus on the board of that thought,” Heath said. “I won’t say it wasn’t a difficult decision. Even though we all approach the thing from a different standpoint and look at things differently, we all came to the same conclusion.”
Heath said discussions regarding how and when Polinchock will be introduced have begun. It could be through a luncheon, an event in the schools or some other public function.
Polinchock, via email, noted that her PhD. was earned at Lehigh University, with other degrees earned at Lasalle, Delaware Valley and the University of Pennsylvania. Her 26-year career in education began as an English teacher.
Polinchock, currently assistant superintendent in the Centennial School District (Bucks County), reportedly signed a five-year contract to continue in that position starting in July. Her current five-year contract began at $140,000 annually as assistant superintendent with increases to more than $170,000 also reported.
She will succeed Dr. Steven C. Skalka, who began as LASD superintendent in July 2017.
Meantime, John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said work on the school budget for 2020-21 was ongoing. A previously projected deficit of $691,835 has been whittled down to $264,745. Savings have come in the areas of retirements and replacements, a revision to transportation costs and that no sabbaticals were planned by teaching staff.
Fairchild was cautiously optimistic that health insurance rates could more favorable. They will be finalized in March. The proposed final budget will be up for a vote in late April or early May with final adoption on the agenda for the first meeting in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.