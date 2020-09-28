SELINSGROVE — Twenty-four years old and not sure where his life was going Brett Dressler had to make a decision. His father had served in the military and with the impact of the attacks of 9/11 riding his conscience Dressler enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
He found that “new direction” in life at basic training at Parris Island, S.C. and was cemented into place at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He was trained as a rifleman. He wanted to be an infantryman, a “grunt.”
After completing training in 2003, Dressler spent a couple of years in the Marine Reserves with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines. After continued training and special assignments, elements of the 25th Marines were activated for deployment to Iraq.
Dressler volunteered for the deployment. The unit underwent three months of desert combat training at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Early in 2006 the battalion was deemed ready for combat. Its assignment was the hot spot of Fallujah in Anbar Province, Iraq.
Dressler was at forward operating base Black. On foot patrol he carried an M249 light machine gun called a SAW or squad automatic weapon. They patrolled the main road from Baghdad through Fallujah and Ramadi to the Syrian border, in military nomenclature “Route Michigan.” Dressler said it was the most dangerous road in Iraq because of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The unit was on mechanized patrol, and Dressler was in the turret of the lead vehicle when they hit an IED. He said it was a terrifying experience. It happened suddenly with tremendous force, and there was a moment of confusion where he did not know whether he was alive or dead.
Dressler suffered a severe concussion that kept him out of action for some days. He was restricted to base, and he noted the guilt of knowing your friends are on patrol and you are not there for them if they get in trouble.
Dressler returned to the states to reserve status with the 2nd battalion, 25th Marines in Harrisburg. In 2008 they were to be redeployed to Iraq. Dressler was a squad leader and had trained his men. Mentally and emotionally he had to go, even though he had the option to remain in reserve status. He went.
The unit left in the fall of 2008 and was stationed about 50 miles north of Fallujah. He was back in the same area, but by this time, much of the violence had stopped. The Marines and ancillary forces controlled the area. The unit returned in the spring of 2009. Dressler’s time was up and he did not reenlist.
Dressler left the Marines in 2009 as a corporal. He received the Combat Action Ribbon, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Iraq Campaign Medal with Bronze Service Medal attachment indicating he had two tours, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.
On Sept. 15, Dressler was presented a Quilt of Valor by Jim and Bonnie Fielder of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor. His mother and father were present along with Angie Shively representing VFW 6631 and Bob Lauver, commander of Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.