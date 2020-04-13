HARRISBURG — There were 13 additional deaths among COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania, raising the state’s total for the pandemic to 507, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported Sunday.
The department also reported nearly 1,200 new cases over the previous day, making a total of nearly 23,000 infections across the state since the pandemic hit.
Locally, cases were up again in Columbia County, with 106, plus three deaths, one more than Saturday. Cases in Northumberland County jumped to 37, Lycoming 23 and Montour 29. Snyder County reported 20 cases and Union 19.
There were 29 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday and 78 on Friday, but officials have cautioned that inconsistent reporting on weekends can result in artificially low numbers.
Officials say most of the patients hospitalized are over the age of 65, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients of that age range.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Legislature returns
The Pennsylvania House plans to return Tuesday to voting session, and the chamber may consider legislation that would allow more businesses to open during the coronavirus pandemic.
House Republican spokesmen said Sunday that representatives may take up a proposal that would direct Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to come up with a system based on guidance for business from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules would also have to follow an advisory memo on the topic sent out late last month by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Another bill they may take up would allow notaries to employ technology rather than perform their duties in person during the COVID-19 outbreak. It also would permit municipal governments to meet electronically.
House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, told members Saturday he is sure the minimum 102 members needed for a quorum will be in the Capitol on Tuesday, so remote voting rules will not necessarily be needed.
