Bethany fire remains under investigation

MILTON — As insurance investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire which heavily damaged Bethany United Methodist Church in November, those involved with the church are grateful for continued support from the community.
“The insurance adjusters have been sifting through debris, still trying to find the starting cause of the fire,” Pastor Bill McNeal said. “They’re looking at at least another couple weeks (of investigating).”
The investigators recently completed part of their work.
“They’re coming back the 19th, 20th, 21st (of February) to hopefully wrap it up,” McNeal said.
After the insurance investigators complete their work, McNeal said a determination on the cause of the fire could be reached.
Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski previously said the cause of the fire was being listed as undetermined, with the investigation being turned over to the church’s insurance company.
“Once (insurance investigators) release the scene, we can start doing the cleanup and have the engineers come in to work on the (renovation) design,” McNeal said.
While a final determination on the amount of the damage has not been made, he said the insurance adjusters believe it will be around $3 million.
“Our insurance does have a replacement value that, if it comes in more than $3 million, we will still be covered,” McNeal said.
He said the church remains thankful for the outpouring of support it’s received from the community since the fire.
“It still just totally amazes me that we are still receiving donations,” McNeal said. “People are still reaching out to us with cards and letters of support and help.”
Recently, the church was presented with a $388 donation from 6-year-old Gavin McWilliams, of Danville. Three days after the donation was publicized in The Standard-Journal, the church received a check from a man who matched McWilliams’ donation.
Soon, McNeal said the church will be presented with a donation from a Go Fund Me site which community members established the day of the fire. He believes that donation will be approximately $780.
The donations are being used to cover what McNeal classified as “little things that we didn’t know were missing.”
“It’s simple things,” he said. “We had communion last Sunday. We went to get the communion elements and realized they were in the church (at the time of the fire).”
In addition to using the contributions to cover the cost of replacing items like communion elements, donations are also being used to replace ministry items which were lost in the fire.
“We are still active in helping St. Andrew’s with their Panther Packs,” McNeal said. “All of the plastic totes that we had (for the program) were in the fire.”
Panther Packs provides weekend meals to Milton Area School District elementary students in need.
Some donations received by Bethany following the fire were used to purchase new totes to be used for Panther Packs.
New racks have also been purchased to replace ones lost in the fire that were used for Bethany’s project of giving winter coats to community members in need.
“Our ministry hasn’t stopped,” McNeal said. “The first thing that comes to my mind is ‘there is no limit to what God can do.’ It has been phenomenal.”
He noted that many of those who have contributed to the church since the fire have had no involvement with it in recent years.
“People we don’t have any direct contact with, our story has touched them and their story has touched us,” McNeal said. “It’s people who we thought we didn’t know, but then the back story of it is their parents, or maybe they might’ve been married in the church and they moved out of the area.
“The reach of the church is phenomenal,” he continued. “You never know the amount of people that you reach.”
Members of Bethany United Methodist Church continue to hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays at West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton. Sunday school begins at 10.
McNeal said worship services will continue to be held in West Milton for at least the next year, until restoration work at Bethany is complete.
Anyone wishing to support the church can send checks to Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., Milton PA 17847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.