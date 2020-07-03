LEWISBURG — Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, linked to groups of people not wearing facial masks, brought the issue of masking up and public health back to the top of the news.
Tamara Persing, RN, Evangelical Community Hospital chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care, explained mask wearing has to be widespread to be effective.
“The mask that you wear protects others,” Persing said. “The mask that they wear protects you.”
Persing cited articles from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in support of mask use. Other studies have been done by the Mayo Clinic, Stanford Health, UCLA Health and Johns Hopkins University.
“A certain percentage of people will have (coronavirus) and not have any symptoms or be asymptomatic,” Persing explained. “But they still are carrying it. So when they cough or they sneeze or they are up close and breathing on you, they can actually then give you the disease.”
The mask, Persing said, catches the droplets which could carry the virus when a person exhales. A person nearby with a depressed immune system could be at risk. Heart disease, chemotherapy, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune system disorders all compromise the immune system. People who have had their spleen removed also have immune system challenges.
During a pandemic, holiday gatherings can be tricky.
“If you are with members of your family that you are with every day, if it is the same cohort of people, you can be outside, social distanced and not wear a mask,” Persing said. “But if you start to bring in neighborhood picnics, friends you haven’t seen in awhile, those kinds of things, you have to social distance when you are outside and if you are in an indoor gathering, I would wear a mask.”
Persing noted that she had not seen her mom and other members of her family in high-risk categories for some time. They have gotten creative with Zoom calls and other online “face time.” She noted that people in congregant settings are the most vulnerable.
“When we think about people in long term care, assisted living, correctional facilities, those are challenges to maintain social distancing (and) trying to not introduce one person inside that would have the disease,” Persing said. “Then it just starts because they are all in a congregant setting.”
Persing recalled one of the first big outbreaks, in a long-term care facility in Washington state, where people were also vulnerable due conditions which left them unable to fight a virus.
In an indoor setting, she noted it was wisest to wear a mask and hoped others would reciprocate. If a person needed to carry a mask but not wear it, Persing said it should be folded so that the inside parts touch each other.
Cloth masks should be laundered frequently and used when dry. They should be discarded if soiled or torn.
Wearing a mask properly required a secure but not tight fit and it should cover the nose to be effective.
States where they are been outbreaks, notably in the south and west, shuttered taverns and closed beaches in advance of the Fourth of July holiday. While the reason behind closing taverns was obvious, Persing admitted the reason behind the closure of beaches was less clear.
“(Beaches) are not perfectly safe, but I have to say you are outdoors,” Persing said. “I tried to find the evidence to support this and I really can’t.”
Persing has fielded many questions about the safety of beaches during the pandemic and said there are simply things not known yet.
“You’re walking a fine line at times to be prudent and safe,” she added. “But yet you have to live life as well.”
Outdoor activities such as running, could be challenging while wearing a mask. If indoors, Persing said social distancing and sanitation in fitness centers were keys to staying healthy.
Persing’s professional credits also include a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s degree and certified insurance counselor accreditation. She is a fellow in the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Prevention (FAPIC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.