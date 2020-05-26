NEW COLUMBIA — Virtually all the clients of one local counselor have reported difficulty dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the havoc it has brought to their lives.
Dr. John Radke, director and Christian counselor of the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center, said some have stopped counseling altogether. Unemployment and the financial worry which goes with it were among reasons cited.
Others were worried about the illness itself and their vulnerability to it.
“One of my clients is a teacher in the Philadelphia area,” he noted. “They have muscular dystrophy and very worried because they are high risk and could die.”
Radke said keeping appointments safe was a priority. Skype or Facebook messenger were frequently used to stay in touch with clients from all over the country.
But fear and depression about the future were common thoughts of clients regardless of region.
“They have lost their jobs, they have had to change everything,” Radke noted. “Their life is out of balance. What I have helped them with is to take life one day at a time and focus on the little positive things. I have also talked to them about faith and hope that comes through God.”
Radke said he focusses on positive things with clients for encouragement in the midst of negative news. He added that he preferred the term “physical distancing” to “social distancing,” as isolation is not helpful.
“Many people are cut off and alone,” Radke concluded. “We need to connect with real people with skin on.”
Radke added that some of his clients were also struggling because Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings were not available.
