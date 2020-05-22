MILTON — In-person district court hearings are set to resume in the week ahead in Milton.
District Judge Michael Diehl said his court will begin holding in-person hearings beginning the week of Tuesday, May 26. The office has been closed to the public since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We, of course, have been doing all criminal hearings for folks that are in jail, each week, by video,” Diehl said.
“We are starting in-person hearings next week,” he continued. “Anybody that wants to continue to do them on video, if all the parties are able to do that, we can accommodate that.”
A number of procedures will be in place for those hearings.
“We are doing the hearings anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour apart,” Diehl explained. “We are going to have a constable at the door checking temperatures, making sure everyone has a mask on.”
Only people associated with the hearing taking place at the time will be permitted in the building. Everyone else must wait in the parking lot.
Other than the hearing, the judge’s office will for the time being remain closed for public entrance for other matters.
“We are asking folks that can to mail payments,” Diehl said. “We are mailing them any paperwork that they need. They can pay online. If someone needs to come in, we are accommodating that.
Obviously, we are trying to keep staff and the public safe,” he added. “It’s a learning curve for everyone. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Diehl said similar procedures are being carried out at other district judge offices in Northumberland County.
