LINDEN — David Hines, of Linden, recently announced his candidacy for the seat for State House in the 84th Legislative District.
Hines has 20 years of experience working with local, county, state and federal entities. Currently, as planning and zoning director with the Central Keystone Council of Governments in Lewisburg, he works with several municipalities within Lycoming County and the surrounding areas. He has introduced amendments, modified resolutions and ordinances/laws while serving on and working on multiple boards and planning commissions.
Hines has served as a board member and president for the Jersey Shore School Board, studied business administration at Pennsylvania College of Technology, and participated in the Dale Carnegie Leadership training course and Leadership Lycoming.
Hines is a sitting committeeman on the Lycoming County Republican Committee. He believes in the sanctity of life, the right to bear arms, and is a fiscal conservative.
A lifelong member of the NRA, Hines attends First United Methodist Church in Williamsport and was a volunteer firefighter for more than 13 years.
Hines’ election committee, The People for David Hines, is chaired by Lisa Loveless, and Donna Taggart, treasurer. Hines and his wife Amy live in Linden and have been married for 31 years.
