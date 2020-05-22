WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council will hold an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the borough building.
For those wishing to participate remotely, a teleconference option will be available.
Those wishing to participate via phone should call 866-576-7975 and enter guest identification 840198.
