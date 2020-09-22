Police reviewing protest

MILTON — The Milton Police Department is evaluating Sunday’s protest conducted in the borough by the group “If Not Us, Then Who?”
The protest was held along Filbert Street, in the area of the borough hall and police station.
“There were a couple of tense moments,” police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said. “We’re thankful the event ended peacefully.
“We’re continuing to reflect on (Sunday’s) event,” he continued. “It’s obviously an issue, it’s a national issue. We are taking the time to reflect and review the police response for (Sunday’s) event.”
During the event, organizer Keyon Williams read a model from the national “#8cantwait” campaign of policies “If Not Us, Then Who?” would like to see the borough to adopt.
“The guidelines specifically are ban chokeholds and strangleholds, require deescalation, require warnings before shooting, require police exhaust all alternatives before shooting (and) duty to interview,” Williams said, during the event. “Ban shooting at moving vehicles, use of force continuum and comprehensive force reporting.”
Organizer Frank Manzano requested the borough adopt a no-guns policy in police vehicles when traffic stops are made.
“There is no reason for guns,” Manzano said, during the protest. “Another thing we would like to do is sit down with the borough is to try and figure out is how we can implement social workers and mental health professionals on non-violent calls and low-level police calls so that we do not need to dispatch police with guns that can intimidate the average citizen.”
Zettlemoyer on Monday said the department and borough look at any suggestions made by community members.
“The majority of those eight (points), we have been doing and we have been doing for an extended period of time,” he said.
In addition, Zettlemoyer said multiple agencies work within the borough, along with the police department.
“There are countless times throughout the week where you have agencies, whether it’s mental health, children and youth, they are out there in the community responding to crisis events and they don’t have police with them,” he said.
“There are situations where they do require police aid, based on a known threat,” Zettlemoyer added. “As far as that’s concerned, there are those things that are taking place.”
In an unrelated incident, Zettlemoyer said police received a report of shots fired early Sunday morning in the area of Long Alley.
An active investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 570-742-8757.
