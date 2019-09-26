MILTON — What started as a community service project for three Milton Area High School seniors quickly evolved into a family like relationship which is forging memories that will last throughout their lives.
Brelynn McCarty, Mylea Neidig and Tori Brink learned through their membership in the National Honor Society that an ill, elderly woman from the New Columbia area was in need of some help with chores around her house.
“Someone reached out to our advisors and said she could use some help with her horse,” McCarty explained. “We found out she could really use a hand... We do a lot of service through National Honor Society.”
The girls have been helping the woman — who wished to remain anonymous — for about two hours each week since early summer.
In addition to helping with the woman’s horse, the students have been assisting with various household chores and yard work. The three have also spent time visiting with the woman.
“She’s a sweet lady,” McCarty said. “We’ve become really close to her... We are not allowed to leave without a hug.”
“We call her granny,” Neidig added.
The three also noted they had little experience with animals until helping with Josh.
“I’ve never been around a horse in my life,” Brink said.
“He’s 27 years old,” McCarty said, of the horse. “He’s very lovable. Even as we are cleaning his stall, he has his head on his stall watching us.”
One of the requirements of National Honor Society membership is logging community service hours, which the girls have received for helping the woman. However, each said they would be helping the woman regardless of the credit.
“It’s not just a service project,” McCarty said. “She’s become family.”
“We get as much out of it as she does,” Brink added.
Brink explained that two years ago, her grandmother passed away. The woman the three have been helping “has kind of filled that hole” left in Brink’s heart by the passing of her grandmother.
The three have also been inspired by the attitude the woman has kept up in spite of her illness.
“She is a very independent woman,” Brink said. “She doesn’t like relying on other people. She always stays as positive as possible... I will always stay optimistic in my life because of her.”
Neidig hopes to carry the positive attitude the woman has shown throughout her own life.
“There’s a lot going wrong for her, but she’s focused on everyone around her,” Neidig said.
In addition to the woman’s positive attitude, the students are impressed that aside from reminiscing about the past, the woman rarely talks about herself.
“She loves to hear about our lives,” McCarty noted.
The students plan to carry the lessons they have learned from the woman with them throughout their lives.
“We will never, ever forget her,” McCarty said. “She has made a lasting impression on us.”
In addition to the help received from the students, the girls said the woman’s neighbors also help with household chores and caring for the horse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.