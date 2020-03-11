Zimmerman graduates from New York Institute of Technology
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Criag Zimmerman, of Mifflinburg, was among more than 500 students to receive degrees following the fall semester at New York Institute of Technology.
Zimmerman graduated with a Master of Science in energy management.
McManus member of honors programASHLAND, Ohio — Owen McManus, of Milton, is a member of the honors program at Ashland University.
McManus is majoring in international political studies. He is the son of Michael and Lisa McManus of Milton, and is a 2018 graduate of Warrior Run High School.
SU art show
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s annual Senior Art Show will open with a reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Lore Degenstein Gallery in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.
This exhibition will showcase the accomplishments of Susquehanna’s graduating graphic design and studio art majors.
The exhibition continues through April 5.
All gallery events are free and open to the public. The Lore Degenstein Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the academic year. It is closed during university recesses.
Lycoming to host discussion on mass shootingWILLIAMSPORT — Darvin Harrell, crime scene investigator with the City of Aurora, Colo., will be the next guest speaker of Lycoming College’s annual Strauser Lecture Series.
Harrell’s presentation, “C-16: A Forensic Prospective,” will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 30, in the Trogner Presentation Room of the Krapf Gateway Center. This event is free and open to the public.
During his lecture, Harrell will focus on his experiences as a crime scene investigator in the Aurora Crime Lab, including his work on the case of the Century 16 Theater mass shooting of 2012.
Throughout his 22 tenure in the lab, Harrell has worked on thousands of cases, ranging from burglaries to homicides, performing tasks such as photographing crime scenes, fingerprinting items, using chemicals to discover further evidence, and identifying different types of evidence.
Harrell graduated in 1993 from South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and a minor in chemistry. In addition to working as a crime scene investigator, he is also endorsed as an expert witness for testifying in the Federal and local court systems for crime scene processing, fingerprinting, fingerprint processing, gunshot residue and DNA collection.
The Strauser Lecture highlights the work of criminal justice practitioners and researchers who are dedicated to improving criminal justice practice and policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.