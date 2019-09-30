LEWISBURG — When Isaac Kraus and Hannah Castellan are leading, the Lewisburg Marching Dragons are in good hands.
So noted Daniel Schwanger, band director, who said Kraus and Castellan, drum majors, do all the conducting on the field.
Schwanger said he can just “set it and forget it” thanks to the talented students.
“The band needs to watch them,” he added. “They need to pay attention for timing and the various move they have to do. The drum majors can give them subtle cues to help with those things as well as maintain the speed of the music.”
Both are strong musicians, French horn players, and both read musical scores well.
“You can’t be a drum major without being a strong musician,” he added. “Both of them are some of the strongest I have. And they are both seniors.”
Castellan also plays violin in the LAHS orchestra and Kraus plays keyboards.
Schwanger noted the selection process for the drum majors began months ago.
“They go through a multi-step interview process, “ he said. “We have a few workshops for them in May where they attend with me after school as candidates.”
They also have an after-school selection day.
“Some other staff and I sit and evaluate them on their ability to give field commands, to conduct some music of various types of marching band pieces,” he said. “Also there is a written component and an interview.”
Peer recommendations were also helpful in the process.
Kraus said he brought some extra flair to the job of getting the band to do what it is supposed to do.
“I feel I am extremely emotional conductor,” Kraus said. “I’m holding back half the time. I put more body movement into things. I flow with the music to try and get more sound out of them.”
Castellan noted getting the best end result was her goal.
“We bring a little bit of our own thing to it,” she said. “But we just need to get the job done.”
Castellan added that watching and listening to the band improve as a group was among the most satisfying things about being a drum major.
The 2019 field show features the music of Queen, the operatic rock band.
