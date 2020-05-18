HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed that there are 822 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,056.
There are 4,505 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 87 new deaths.
Locally, Columbia County saw an additional case, up to 337, with 1,045 negative tests reported. Lycoming County added two cases to 149, with 1,732 negative tests to date; Montour saw no increase (50) and has reported 3,015 negative cases; Northumberland County added two cases to 143, with 1,065 negative cases reported; Snyder saw no new cases (33) and reported 312 negative tests; and Union added four cases to 51 with 806 negative cases.
There are 277,553 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,479 of total cases are in health care workers.
