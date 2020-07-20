Lebanon Valley College student athletes named to MAC Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll
ANNVILLE — More than 200 Lebanon Valley College student athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll.
The honor roll is comprised of student athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Local students named include:
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and a member of the baseball team.
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the women’s swimming teams.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the women’s swimming teams.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the men’s indoor/outdoor track and field teams.
Sunbury Area Community Foundation names award recipients
SUNBURY — The Sunbury Area Community Foundation recently announced scholarship awards, available through the Sunbury Area Health Fund, Sunbury Area Nurses Scholarship Fund, Sunbury Allied Health Scholarship Fund, Roger S. and Lois W. Haddon Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Maria Evitts-Culp Scholarship Fund.
The funds awarded over $45,000 in scholarships to 16 students from the Danville, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Shikellamy and Selinsgrove school districts.
Sunbury Area Health Fund recipients of $3,084 apice included included Savannah Conrad, Rosella Delgado, Mia Peifer, Abigail Wolfe, Jerica Mull, Leah Hepner, Paige Hepner, Keera Scholl and Kylie Bucher.
Sunbury Area Nurses Scholarship Fund of $3,800 apiece included Aleah Longacre, Elise Keeney, and Taylor Paulhamus.
A Sunbury Area Health Fund Allied Health Scholarship award of $3,084 went to Alaina Burns. Roger S. and Lois W. Haddon Nursing Scholarship Fund awards of $1,300 apiece went to Crystal Jones and Keera Scholl. The Maria Evitts-Culp Scholarship Fund awarded $250 to Jose Lopez.
Golf classic adopts new
format
WILLIAMSPORT — A new format is in place for the 34th Annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic, a fundraising event that has generated more than 700 scholarship awards totaling nearly $900,000 in student support since its inception.
Adapting to ongoing pandemic restrictions, this year’s event enables foursomes to register and complete their rounds during the month of September at the Williamsport Country Club while enjoying a complimentary lunch on the course. Additionally, all teams will receive gift certificates for a “Let Le Jeune Chef Cater your Friday Night” five-course, take-home dinner, along with a choice of individual player gifts. At the end of the tournament, there will be awards for the low individual and team scores on both a net and gross basis.
For more information on the tournament, contact Myra Shaffer at mshaffer@pct.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.