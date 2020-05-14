TURBOTVILLE — From singing and dancing to joke telling and sports feats, Warrior Run students will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in a virtual setting.
Participating students must register by Friday, May 15, and submit their video by Friday, May 22, in order to participate in the first Warrior Run Virtual Talent Show.
The show will feature four divisions for Warrior Run students: Elementary Division (K-4), Middle Division and High Division.
Talent categories in each division include: Vocal, Instrumental, Art, Dance and Variety. A Tiktok division will also be offered in the Middle Division and High Divison.
Ben Hormell, whose son Gavin is in ninth grade, came up with the idea for the virtual talent show and presented it to Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack.
Hormell drew inspiration for the virtual talent show after learning other schools across the country were holding similar events, and by monitoring his son's online activities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I watched the creativity of my son and his friends," Hormell said. "They were home doing stuff together, but they were doing things virtually."
After gaining approval from the district to move forward with the virtual talent show, Hormell designed the categories and format for the show.
He then approached his mother, Warrior Run Education Foundation President Jean Hormell, about possible sponsorship for the show.
The education foundation contributed $500, with the Warrior Run High School Theatre Society contributing $200 and Hormell's Company — Arc5 Design — covering remaining expenses associated with the show.
The show features more than $1,000 in cash prizes.
"You have kids talking about this, 'there's cash prizes, let's do something,'" Hormell said. "I heard we were up to 25 kids registered last week... I would love to get 50, if we could."
Submissions will be posted online for the community to view. A panel of judges will review the submissions, with the winners to be announced by Friday, May 29.
"This is trying to reach kids, even when they're at home," Hormell said. "It's letting them know the students are isolated, but yet there's a lot of creativity out there."
He's heard of one student who is writing their own song to be performed as part of the show.
"Parents should encourage their kids to get involved... and cheer on their friends," Hormell said.
For more information on the virtual talent show, visit wrsd.org.
