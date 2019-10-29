Hospital announces support schedule
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November support group schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Coping with the Holidays: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. A panel discussion designed to help those who have lost a loved one cope during the holiday season. Call 570-522-2550 to register.
• Cardiovascular and Stroke: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Evangelical Community Hospital’s Third Floor Rehabilitation Unit. The topic will be Cooking for the Holidays. For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
• Bariatric: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Evangelical Community Hospital, West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. This month’s topic will be Healthy Cooking Demo.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon to 1 p.m. Sundays, Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the hospital’s lower level.
For more information, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Lung cancer awareness event
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will be hosting “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the ground floor lobby, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
This event is free and designed to provide community members with the opportunity to give hope, inspiration, and support to those battling lung cancer. Anyone impacted by the disease is encouraged to attend, from newly diagnosed patients to survivors, loved ones, and care providers.
At the event Ganga Ranasuriya, M.D., pulmonologist, and Amy Rothrock, PA-C, will discuss the latest advancements for lung cancer detection, prevention and treatment. Local lung cancer survivors will also share their stories, with a moment of remembrance, hope, and healing to follow.
Registration is required. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees will also be provided with a gift packet.
For more information and to register, call 570-326-8699.
Talk with the Doc
LEWISBURG — Talk with the Doc: Living Well with Diabetes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Apple Conference Rooms at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
The discussion will focus on how patients can control their daily living habits to limit the long-term effects of diabetes on the body.
Panelists will include Michael Alder, M.D., endocrinologist; Renee Hughes, RN, diabetes educator; and Christina O’Rourke, nutritionist.
Registration is required and can be completed at 570-768-3200 or at www.evanhospital.com.
