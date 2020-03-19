HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has launched a website offering resources for employment-related issues during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Issues covered include:
· Unemployment Compensation Benefits COVID-19 FAQs
· Workers Compensation COVID-19 FAQs
· Employer COVID-19 FAQs
· Services for Pennsylvanians
The website can be found at: https://www.uc.pa.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx. It can also be accessed from the main page of Gordner’s website: www.senatorgordner.com.
This website will be updated regularly. Therefore, anyone that has employment-related concerns through this COVID-19 outbreak should check it regularly, Gordner's office noted.
