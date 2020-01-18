Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Daphyne Ressler, has been named director of Medical Ambulatory Surgery and Endoscopy and began her duties Dec. 15.
In this role, Ressler is responsible for the overall operations, leadership, planning, direction and management of the Ambulatory Surgical Center and Evangelical Community Hospital’s Endoscopy Center.
Ressler received her diploma in nursing from Geisinger School of Nursing in conjunction with Penn State University and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Chamberlain University in conjunction with DeVry University. She is currently enrolled and pursuing her Master of Science nursing degree, Nurse Executive Leadership track, from Chamberlain University with a slated graduation of February. She is a Construction Infection Control Training Institute Certified Healthcare Manager (CCHM) with special training in all levels of management geared to optimal infection prevention and reducing infection risk.
A member of the Evangelical family of employees since 1997, Ressler brings with her over 20 years of clinical nurse experience and three years of management experience to the new role. Prior to her promotion she served as the Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center Nursing Surgical Services manager.
PennDOT District 3
MONTOURSVILLE — Jim Blankenship has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2019.
Blankenship is an information technology (IT) generalist working in the IT Unit. He is responsible for a wide range of technical support and services in the district and county offices.
A district employee reported that Blankenship was available during the evening by phone to troubleshoot an issue with equipment the employee was using during a public meeting. His help outside normal work hours allowed the presentation to proceed on time.
Blankenship a seven-year PennDOT employee, lives in South Williamsport with his wife Susan Guinter, son Mark, stepson Trevor Effen and stepdaughter Devan Guinter.
