LEWISBURG — Commissioner candidates recently filed financial statements with the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration.
Contributions, expenses, in-kind contributions and carry-overs from the last report were recorded. Filings were both for individual candidates and PACs, such as “friends of” committees and others.
Incumbent Preston Boop, Republican Union County Commissioner candidate, recorded no cash balance as of Oct. 25, the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Committee to Elect Preston Boop reported $27.06 was forwarded from the last reporting period with the same amount on hand on the deadline date.
Friends of Boop and Reber, brought $451.32 forward from the last period., with expenses of $39.75 to Heritage Printing and Design of Mifflinburg for rack cards.
Jeff Reber, Republican candidate for Union County commissioner had no new income or expenses for the period ending Oct. 25.
Friends of Jeff Reber, brought $23.06 forward from a previous report, collected $200 in Part B contributions and spent $8 for a closing cash balance of $215.06. The Part B contribution, under $250, was not named. The expenses were for bank service charges.
Stacy Richards a Democrat running for commissioner, had no cash balance nor outstanding debt for the most recent period.
The Friends of Stacy Committee, brought $1,822.11 from the previous report and added $5,745 in new contributions. Expenditures totaled $2,772.01 for an ending cash balance of $4,795.79. In-kind contributions totaled $64.50.
Contributions over $250 reported included $500 from the Carolyn B. Richards estate and Brendan K. McBride Foundations and $500 from David Lightman.
Contributions from $50 to $250 were made by Robert and Helen Beard, Paul and Carol Brann, Nancy MacDowell Brown, Jim Buck, Janice Butler, Wayne and Kathy Bromfield, Toni Byrd, Trey Casimir, James Clark, Mary Beth Clark, Jordi Comas, Martha Donahue and Diane Donato.
Contributions in the same range were made by Julianna Cooper, Kimberly Dexler, Evan Dresser, Kathleen Evans, Ken Field, Kathleen Fornataro, John and Genie Gerdes, Geoff Goodenow and Kathy Rowe, Jove Graham, William and Bonnie Hamilton, Katherine Hannaford, A. Carden Holland, Erin Jablonski, David and Shari Jacobson, Susan Jamison, Sharon Jeffers, Gary Kendall and Benita Kolmen.
Goerganna Kresl, Gwen Lemmerman, Taylor Lightman, Pat Longley, Mary Lotspeich, Jim and Sue Mathias, John and Jane Mitchell, Joan Moreau, Karen Morin, Marilyn Murphy, Helen Nunn, Stephen and Sandra O’Conner, Douglas Orbaker, Dr. Leslie Patrick, Lynn Palermo, Jacqueline Paul, Judy Peeler, Cynthia Peltier, Kenneth Prillaman, Paul and Pam Mauger, Jack and Sallie Pyper, Rolanda Ritzman, Debra Sulai, Rich Thomas, Thom Travis, Priscilla Waggoner, Susan Waggoner, Donald Wilver Jr. and David Young also made contributions to Richards in the $50 to $250 range.
In-kind contributions included $46.50 for post office box rental from Alan Grundstrom of Lewisburg and $18.50 for fundraiser supplies from Marilyn Murphy.
Expenses included $879.50 for postage for postcards, $13,356 revised fee for door hangars, and $924.80 for an October postcard mailing, design and printing with Hosterman Photography and Design. Richards spent $319.18 for food for an August fundraiser. PayPal received $18.35 for fees accrued in the most recent period.
A department official noted that Trey Casimir, a Democrat running for commissioner, filed a waiver pledging to not spend more than $250 on his campaign. It would be his only filing.
