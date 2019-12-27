MILTON — Milton borough officials have received no further communications from ACF Industries regarding the pending permanent layoff of 148 employees at the railcar manufacturer.
During the Nov. 13 council meeting, Mayor Ed Nelson said he received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ACT (WARN) letter from ACF President and CEO Michael Farmakis.
Nelson said the letter served as notification that approximately 148 workers at ACF’s Milton facility will be permanently laid off.
Two days later, council President Jason Budman said he spoke via phone with Farmakis, who listed the cost of operating the Milton facility as a driving factor in the decision to lay off the employees.
Economic conditions were also listed as a driving factor, most notably a lack of orders for new railcars to be manufactured.
Nelson said on Thursday he is not aware of anyone within the borough having any further communications with anyone from ACF Industries.
Budman also said he has received no further communications from Farmakis or union officials.
Budman previously reported representatives from the steelworkers union expressed concerns about their health insurance and retirement plans. He was also told by union representatives the plant must be vacated by Dec. 31.
On Nov. 8, The Standard-Journal first reported speaking to two ACF employees who said they received a letter stating the plant will be closing its doors on Dec. 31.
Officials from the ACF Industries plant in Milton and at the corporate headquarters in St. Charles, Mo., have not responded to The Standard-Journal’s multiple requests for comment.
ACF had a major cutback in 2009, when the company laid off most of its then 300 workers in Milton.
Union officials confirmed in 2012 that an agreement had been reached for the plant to resume operations in 2013. ACF officials said at that time that over 300 employees would be called back to work at the facility.
Former Gov. Tom Corbett visited Milton in June 2013 to announce that ACF received $483,000 in state funding from the Governor’s Action Team. The funds were to be used for machinery and equipment purchases, as well as employee training.
