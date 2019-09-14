LEWISBURG — The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority recently revived the process of getting $2.8 million in state money for extended rail trackage.
Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, said the RTAP (Rail Transportation Assistance Program) grant could help fund more than a mile of track. The current line at Columbia Avenue would be extended to property still owned by the Target Corp. at Great Stream Commons, Gregg Township.
The $2.8 million was approved for future rail infrastructure back in 2010 and was made available through a PennDOT grant program. McLaughlin said no property had changed hands and the improvement was in its early stages.
“SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority is making application to RTAP (Rail Transportation Assistance Program) to try to pry loose that $2.8 million that was previously approved in the capital budget,” McLaughlin said. “There is no guarantee it will be released this round, but that is what their goal is.”
“SEDA-COG (and) the Joint Rail Authority I believe, have been approached by a potential customer,” McLaughlin said. “There is a reason they want to extend the rail.”
He added that a developer, who was not named, apparently approached SEDA-COG regarding the property. No property has changed hands and McLaughlin could not be certain what its use could be.
Signage at the Great Stream Commons site was recently changed to indicate the site has rail access. Lee and Associates, a Mechanicsburg-based firm, recently became the agent for the property, replacing Cushman-Wakefield.
