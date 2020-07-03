BLOOMSBURG — A resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.
On Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9, contractor Glen O. Hawbaker will begin work on the project, which is expected to take several weeks. The work will be performed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short-term, single-lane conditions with flagging.
Work will include patching of deteriorating concrete in preparation for an asphalt paving overlay that will be completed in the upcoming weeks.
Work is expected to be completed by mid August, weather permitting.
