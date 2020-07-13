LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy has been awarded a $3,500 grant from the PPL Foundation, according to Geoff Goodenow, coordinator of the land trust organization, which services Union, upper Northumberland, and contiguous counties. The grant will support the conservancy’s ongoing efforts to connect people of all ages with their local environment through tours, hikes, events and public education programs that foster understanding and appreciation of our natural resources.
The grant specifically will underwrite trail restoration at the 28-acre Koons Trail property, a site that is the venue for many of the conservancy’s outdoor programs. The property, located within the Borough of Mifflinburg and adjacent to Buffalo Creek, is protected by the conservancy through a conservation partnership with the owners.
The property has been impacted by both flooding and an infestation of the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that destroys ash trees by feeding on their inner bark. For safety reasons, removal of the ash trees was the landowner’s only option. In the process of cutting down and removing the Koons Trail’s many ash trees, the trail suffered collateral damage to footbridges, the parking area, and other aspects of the trail.
The grant will cover 70% of the estimated cost to restore the area for safe and enjoyable use by the general public and for nature programming for children.
“We are extremely grateful to the PPL Foundation for its support of our efforts to engage the public in nature,” Goodenow said. “The assistance allows the conservancy to preserve its financial resources for other land conservation efforts that will protect land and water resources and the beauty of our area for generations to come.”
PPL Foundation grants have provided support for many conservancy programs over the years. A 2017 PPL Foundation grant was instrumental in the completion of a conservancy native plant garden, located at the East Buffalo Township municipal property.
The Merrill Linn Conservancy has protected 17 properties — 1,440 acres — within Union, Snyder, upper Northumberland and Lycoming counties through voluntary land protection/conservation partnerships with landowners. The conservancy has also helped to expand Shikellamy State Park through the purchase and donation of 36-acre parcel along Shikellamy Bluffs in southern Union County.
For more information about the Conservancy’s work or to learn how to become a member or volunteer visit www.linnconservancy.org, email linn@ptd.net or call 570-524-8666.
