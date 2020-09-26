WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in the coming week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.
Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include removal of signs within right of way, shoulder paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue throughout the week. The contractor will be repaving shoulder work through driveways and side roads.
The lane restriction o n Route 2014 (Fourth Street) is expected to be removed by Friday, Oct. 2, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.
This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.
The Project is expected to be completed in fall of 2022.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, three-year safety improvement project.
