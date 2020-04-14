TURBOTVILLE — Although Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the doors to public school buildings to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the Warrior Run School District remains on track to wrap up its school year June 4.
During a Tuesday board committee session, conducted via Zoom, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said school districts have been given the ability to waive the requirement of completing 180 days.
Board members verbally agreed during the session that June 4 should remain the last day in which students have to attend virtual classes, in keeping with the pre-approved district calendar.
In total, Hack said the district will lose five student days due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he said instructional time will make up for those lost days as students will not be administered finals this year due to the switch to an online learning model.
“The majority of districts around, they cut their grading off at the end of the second marking period, the end of the third marking period,” Hack said. “They felt that was a sufficient mark in moving students forward.”
He said Warrior Run is putting an emphasis on educating students and keeping them engaged in order to best prepare them for future classes they may be taking.
According to Hack, Wolf has stated the coronavirus pandemic should not prevent students from graduating.
With that in mind, Hack said a resolution will be placed on the April 27 board meeting agenda which, if approved, will give the board the ability to waive graduation requirements.
Per the terms of the resolution, Hack said administrators will have the ability to approve students for graduation even if they have not met all the requirements.
“I think most of our kids were on track for graduation before this,” Hack said.
He said the resolution could be helpful if a student or students become ill due to the pandemic and are not able to complete all of their graduation requirements.
High school Principal Marc Walter will be discussing with some students and faculty advisors options for holding some year-end activities, such as prom, senior awards and graduation.
“We really want to hear from our kids… what (activities) mean the most to them,” Hack said.
Board members verbally agreed to push approval of the final 2020-2021 budget back one month, to June.
Business Manager Joyce Schaeffer said the district will recognize some savings as a result of the school buildings being closed due to the pandemic. Expected savings include: Transportation, $40,000; utilities, $24,000; substitutes, $25,000; and contracted services, $22,500.
She said there may be additional expenses and lost revenue which could impact the budget this fiscal year and into the future.
Additional cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment must be purchased due to the pandemic. In addition, Schaeffer said the district will have additional expenses due to the switch to virtual learning. The dollar figures of those items were not presented during the meeting.
In addition, Schaeffer said in future years, districts may see a sharp increase in retirement costs due to market losses.
She said the district could also experience lower tax collection rates, and a loss in revenue from earned income taxes.
As the 2020-2021 budget currently stands, Schaeffer said the district is facing a $62,507 deficit. That budget assumes the board will raise taxes to the 3.4% index.
If the board opts to not raise taxes, Hack said the deficit will be approximately $400,000.
On a separate note, Hack said the district could receive $400,000 from the federal stimulus package. However, he said if that money is received it will only be able to be used for certain things. Potential uses for the funds include planning for future pandemics, addressing safety needs for students, mental health services and after-school programs.
The board met in a virtual executive session at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
