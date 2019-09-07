NORTHUMBERLAND — PennDOT recently updated the Northumberland reconstruction project.
Reconstruction of King Street between the Priestley Bridge and Front Street continues. Work includes excavation, water and sewer line relocation, drainage upgrades and the construction of curbs and ADA ramps.
The contractor will pave the left lane of Front Street today. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone between Old Danville Highway and Hanover Street. Travelers should expect delays.
Paving will be performed on side streets adjacent to Front Street.
Detours remain in effect.
For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.
