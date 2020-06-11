MILTON — The Milton Borough Council’s police committee will be reviewing the potential purchase of body cameras, and other equipment and training which could be mandated by the state in the future.
During his report to council on Wednesday, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said there were no problems during a peaceful protest held May 31 in the borough, following the George Floyd death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“Thank you to the council, community and local businesses for your support of our police department,” Zettlemoyer said. “We will continue to provide our best efforts for you and everyone we sever in the community.”
When asked what the police department’s needs are, Zettlemoyer said the state in the future could hand down mandates regarding training and the purchase of items such as helmets.
Council Vice President Jamie Walker said he believes officers in the department should also be equipped with body cameras.
“I think that’s an issue we really need to attack,” Walker said “We don’t have car cams. We are behind the times on that.”
Walker asked Zettlemoyer to research the costs of body cameras.
Zettlemoyer said he would bring that information, as well as details on equipment which could be mandated by the state, back to the police committee to review.
Zettlemoyer also noted that the department has been progressive in several areas, including its school resource officer (SRO) program, which has been in place for approximately 20 years. He said relationships SROs build in the schools carry over to when officers are on patrol.
Recently, Zettlemoyer said SRO Dennis Derr was on patrol with the department, and stopped talk with a group of approximately 15 kids he saw playing basketball at a local apartment complex.
“(The kids) were glad to see him,” Zettlemoyer said.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr lauded Zettlemoyer for the planning he did prior to the protest.
Derr said the fire department had 25 members and four pieces of apparatus that assisted with the protest.
“We look forward to working more with the police department,” Derr said.
In business actions, council approved Jill Davidson to become a member of the Milton Fire Department’s fire police unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.