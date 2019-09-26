LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Oct. 15 in the area, listed by county:
Columbia County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Mill-Green UMC, 75 S. State St., Millville
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Susquehanna Energy Information Center, 634 Salem Blvd., Berwick
Lycoming County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lycoming College Academic Center, Pennington Lounge, 700 College Place, Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Road, Wiliamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lycoming College Academic Center, Pennington Lounge, 700 College Place, Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 S. Main St., Hughesville
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Muncy Valley Hospital, 215 E. Water St., Muncy
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation and Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, The Meadows Personal Care Community, 2160 Warrensville Road, Montoursville
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Mount View Alliance Church, 1515 Cemetery St., Jersey Shore
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Phelps Chapel, 68 Phelps Chapel Road, Jersey Shore
1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Woodward Fire Company, 4147 Route 220 North, Linden
Northumberland County
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Christ Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Turbotville Community Hall, Church Street, Turbotville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 116 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community UMC, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Chris Church, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs
Union County
• 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Elimsport UMC, 16145 Route 44 South, Allenwood
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Mifflinburg Assembly of God, 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg
Montour County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville
