MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT District 3-0 employees contributed to a variety of causes in 2019.
Employees continued to support the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA) and pledged over $35,000.
The Salvation Army received a $500 donation from the district’s Treats for Eats program. A friendly “food fight” — a competition to see which of the PennDOT units could raise the most money for Footprints of Montgomery food bank — raised nearly $1,500.
More than $2,200 was raised by the district for the Bill Craver Bikes for Tykes program. That money was used to purchase 40 bicycles that were donated to local children, along with 77 additional toys and $60 that were given to Toys for Tots.
In December, two employees organized a program that provided Christmas gifts for 30 children serving in the Families United Network foster care program.
Two separate blood drives yielded 33 units of blood, which were donated to the Red Cross and Community Blood Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.