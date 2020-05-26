HARRISBURG — With the Pennsylvania House of Representatives approving a short-term $25 million budget on Tuesday, Sen. John Gordner (R-27) said he expects the Senate to act on the spending plan this week.
"We are taking up a five-month budget, which is something that is different for us," Sen. John Gordner (R-27) said, on Tuesday morning. "We are looking to flat fund almost all lines, with five-month spending.
"We are going to fully fund basic education and special education at 12 months," Gordner continued. "Again, it will be flat funded."
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) issued a press release Tuesday afternoon, after the House approved the budget.
“These unusual times have led to an unusual process," Schlegel-Culver said, in the release. "The Legislature will approve two short-term spending plans for the 2020-21 fiscal year instead of the usual single 12-month budget. We believe this is the responsible approach to managing taxpayer dollars.
“The short-term budget we approved today keeps spending at the same level it was during the 2019-20 fiscal year, ensuring core government services will continue without stoppage. The budget also provides a full 12 months of funding to our schools so that students will have the needed resources when they return to the classroom."
Earlier in the day, she said she expected the House to approve the plan, sending it on to the Senate for consideration.
Like Gordner, she said the budget will be largely flat funded for the five-month period, running through November.
"There will be a few small changes here or there, depending on the needs of where the budget was," Schlegel-Culver said.
In her press release, Schlegel-Culver said a measure associated with the budget "does include the elimination of cost-of-living increases for members of the General Assembly, the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet secretaries and other senior staff, and all judges for two years."
Given the deadline to file state income taxes was pushed back until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schlegel-Culver said legislators won't know until mid August how much revenue is coming in.
Due to the pandemic, she also noted that public schools currently don't know the level of funding they will need for the 2020-2021 school year.
"They are preparing for an unknown fall," Schlegel-Culver said. "Will they go back? Will they have to do a hybrid learning situation?"
Both she and Gordner said that as of this past Friday, the office of Gov. Tom Wolf indicated he was in favor of approving a five-month budget plan.
On a separate note, both Gordner and Schlegel-Culver said they have not received any indication on when Northumberland County may move from the yellow to green phase of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic.
Montour and Snyder counties — which are also in Gordner's district — will be moving to green on Friday. Schlegel-Culver also covers a portion of Snyder County.
"It doesn't seem as if there's a set criteria for a county to go from yellow to green," Gordner said. "Snyder and Montour both make a lot of sense. They both have almost no (coronavirus) increases over an almost two-week period.
"Northumberland County had a few, but it's also a much larger county," he continued. "I don't have any input on what the governor's thinking is there."
Schlegel-Culver said she is continuing to seek information from Wolf's office on what the criteria is for a county to move from yellow to green status.
She noted that Northumberland County has seen an increase of 45 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, while Union County has also seen a bump. She said that could be a factor in those counties not moving to green.
"Keeping the safety of the residents in mind, we are sincerely trying to move these counties to green as safely as we can," Schlegel-Culver said.
She noted that business is often conducted across county lines in Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties.
"One of the concerns I expressed was we function as a valley, as four counties," Schlegel-Culver said. "With two of those counties going green and two not, I don't know how we can move forward... We cross shop, we do professional services between the two counties."
Gordner has also not received any updates on whether Bloomsburg University will be reopening its physical campus to students by the start of the fall semester. He will be speaking via phone with university officials next week.
"Bloomsburg is part of a 14-college system," Gordner said. "I am thinking that the system will make a decision as a whole."
However, he noted that some colleges which are part of the system are located in areas impacted by the virus in vastly different ways. That could lead to varying approaches for reopening.
"West Chester, for instance, is located in an area where they are in the red, as compared to Mansfield," Gordner said.
Mansfield University is located in Tioga County, which will be moving into the green phase on Friday.
