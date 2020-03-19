SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District office will be closed to the public as it operates under restricted procedures through March 31.
Processing of mail, packages and answering of phone messages will be handled by the district manager and administrative assistant. The remaining district staff will be operating remotely.
The conservation district has cancelled or postponed all meetings and trainings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.