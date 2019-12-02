Creativity flowing at 131 Broadway

MILTON — The creativity continues to flow as a Milton photographer is now hosting other small businesses under his roof.
Ron Aunkst recently celebrated the anniversary of PhotoWhere Photography out of 131 Broadway.
In conjunction with the anniversary, Aunkst has announced that three other businesses are now operating out of the same home where his photography studios are located.
PK’s, Deborah’s Boutique and Maximizing with Maxine are now operating out of the same location. The businesses are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Aunkst said his mother, Pauline Kay Aunkst, is operating PK’s.
“She does custom crafts,” Aunkst said, of his mother. “There are people who have crafty ideas, but they tend not to be crafty.”
Those individuals bring their ideas to his mother, who creates the crafts they desire.
She also creates wedding centerpieces and other craft items, which are available for purchase at her business.
Deborah’s Boutique is owned by Ron’s wife, Deborah Aunkst.
He said the boutique will feature clothing items that difficult to find in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
“We will try to find new things we can bring back to the area,” Aunkst said. “If somebody has something in mind (they’re looking for), we will find it and bring it back (for purchase).”
Maximizing With Maxine is operated by Aunkst’s aunt, Maxine Mingle.
“She’s a big yard saler,” Aunkst said, of his aunt. “If you have an idea of something you’re looking for, she’ll find it. I don’t know how she does it. She’s drawn to that stuff.”
Aunkst also noted that business is booming with PhotoWhere Photography.
Recently, he completed a photo shoot with Warrior Run High School senior Elliott Kelchner. He is particularly proud of one image he capture of Kelchner, which depicts a cloud of dust exploding as Kelchner hit the ball.
“I have high school kids come to me with ideas (to incorporate into their senior photos),” Aunkst said.
For more information on PhotoWhere Photography, visit www.photowhere.com.
