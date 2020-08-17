SNYDERTOWN — A metal fabrication shop containing equipment and two classic cars was destroyed early Sunday morning in a blaze along Snydertown Road near Short Road.
Stonington Fire Chief Kerry Yordy reported damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $300,000.
No injuries were reported.
Yordy said the fire, which was reported at 2:05 a.m., occurred at 4431 Snydertown Road, Shamokin Township. The metal fabrication shop is owned by Steve Mercurio, who resides at the property and is partially insured.
Yordy said the cause and origin of the fire remain undetermined. He said the fire is not suspicious, but was burning for at least a couple hours before anyone noticed it.
He said State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski, of the Milton station, will inspect the fire scene this morning.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 4:15 a.m.
Responding to the three-alarm blaze were firefighters and emergency personnel from Stonington, Ralpho Township, Elysburg, Shamokin, Kulpmont, Sunbury, Upper and Lower Augusta townships, Riverside and Point Township.
