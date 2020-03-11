MILTON — Administrators in the Milton Area School District are closely monitoring the worldwide coronavirus outbreak in order to assess its potential impacts on the district.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported during Tuesday’s board committee session that superintendents from across the region will be meeting today to discuss how the districts can best handle any potential local impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Bloomsburg University has extended spring break by a week,” Keegan said. “Bucknell has mandated all students work remotely.”
She said no students in the district are currently known to be visiting countries where the coronavirus out break is considered widespread. The district may have to address field trips and other planned activities.
“Our struggle is the amount of field trips are staggering until the end of the year,” Keegan said.
Next week, Keegan said fifth-grade students are scheduled to be taking a field trip to the Philadelphia Zoo.
To date, one case of coronavirus has been reported in Philadelphia, eight in nearby Montgomery County and one in Delaware County.
Keegan said Milton could opt to go ahead with the field trip to the zoo, but give parents the option of sending their children.
“If we make a decision, I don’t know how we pick and choose this field trip is OK and this one is not,” she said. “The other piece of this is what do we do with athletics and the school musical, the art show?”
Keegan said the superintendents will be discussing all of those issues today.
During her report, Director of Special Education Catherine Girton, who also oversees emergency operations in the district, said she learned on Friday the district will be receiving a $35,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). This is in addition to the $423,238 the district recently learned it will be receiving from the PCCD.
In announcing the initial grant on Feb. 26, Keegan said the funds will be used to hire two professional positions, upgrade the district’s security camera system and purchase protective bollards and security-related technology.
On Tuesday, Girton said she will be attending tonight’s Milton Borough Council meeting to present a letter asking council to support the addition of a second school resource officer (SRO).
If council and the district can come to an agreement on hiring a second SRO, Girton said the position will be part-time and funded by the grant through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Girton said she’s already met with Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, Mayor Ed Nelson and Borough Manager Jess Novinger to discuss the possibility of adding a second SRO.
Girton said the grant funding would also be used to hire a home-school visitor position, which would deal with truancy issues.
In addition, Girton said $35,000 of the funding is planned to be used to purchase digital forensic software to be used by the SRO and the Milton Police Department.
According to Girton, “a large number” of issues the SRO deals with relate to cyber crimes, such as harassment.
Currently, she said the SRO and police officers must travel out of the area to access digital forensic software to assist in various cyber-related investigations.
“This technology, in our area, will be new,” Girton said. “It will impact the speed of investigations in our area.”
Keegan reported during the meeting that T-Ross Realty has signed an agreement of sale to purchase the 14-acre Montandon Elementary School property.
The board in December approved selling the property to T-Ross Realty for $1 million.
Keegan said West Chillisquaque Township has been notified of the impending sale of the property from a non-profit to a for-profit entity.
Previously, she explained that a 45-day notification of the sale must be given to the township supervisors, zoning hearing board and planning commission.
“A change in the use of the building would have to be approved by zoning and planning boards,” Keegan said.
Board members Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis and Dr. Alvin Weaver were all absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
