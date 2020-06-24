MILTON — A second school resource officer (SRO) will be on duty in the Milton Area School District when the 2020-2021 school year begins.
Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved a new SRO agreement with the school district. The agreement calls for a second SRO to be hired through the Milton Police Department to join current SRO Dennis Derr on duty in the district.
The second SRO will be funded for the school year through a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant the district received.
Along with approving the new SRO agreement, council approved extending a conditional offer of employment as the second SRO to Mark Evans, a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
Previously, Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the district and borough have been partnering together to operate the SRO program since 2000. The school district covers all costs associated with Derr’s position as SRO, with the exception of liability insurance, worker’s compensation and a police vehicle.
Zettlemoyer on Wednesday noted the many values of the SRO program.
“We look at this as an opportunity for kids, at a young age, to have a positive relationship with police,” he said.
The school district previously announced it was granted $458,238 in PCCD funding. In addition to funding the second SRO, the district said $35,000 of the funding will be used to purchase digital forensic software to be used by the SRO and the Milton Police Department.
The funding will also be used to upgrade safety equipment, purchase protective bollards and for security-related technology upgrades.
As part of the new SRO agreement with the borough, the district agreed to purchase the Milton Police Department’s unmarked police car for $1,800. The vehicle will be used by the SRO program.
With the unmarked car to be sold to the school district, council approved purchasing a 2020 Dodge Durango through the Co-Star program to be used as the department’s new unmarked vehicle. The purchase was approved in order to maintain a four-vehicle fleet.
The Dodge, and a computer for inside of it, will be purchased for $46,591, to be paid for in equal installments over a three-year period.
Zettlemoyer and Borough Manager Jess Novinger said they will soon be presenting council with pricing options for purchasing cameras for vehicles and body cams to be worn by officers, as well as technical upgrades which may be needed to store data recorded by the cameras.
Council Vice President Jamie Walker said the borough must soon act on purchasing cameras for the police department.
“We need body cams… on our law enforcement in this town,” he said. “We waited long enough… I want to make sure we are doing this, and not two years down the road.”
With national protests directed at law enforcement across the country following the death of George Floyd, Zettlemoyer said during the meeting that the community continues to support the Milton Police Department.
“The people in this community, to my officers, have been really great,” he said. “My hat is truly off to the business owners, community members… Our community really cares about the borough and what we’re doing.”
Zettlemoyer also reported that a recent Click It Or Ticket seatbelt enforcement campaign conducted by the department resulted in 113 traffic stops, and 74 citations being issued. In addition, one person was charged with driving under the influence and one fugitive was taken into custody.
In other business, council agreed to spend $53,116 on repairs to the Milton Community Pool. Council previously voted to not open the pool this year due to the needed repairs and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Work will include stabilizing the pump-house wall, replacing the tile in the baby pool and purchasing a new pool vacuum.
It was noted that $25,000 which was budgeted this year for general maintenance of the pool will be used for the repairs. In addition, funds to cover the work will come from the pool’s operating budget.
Novinger told council she did not have access at the meeting to how much was budgeted for the pool’s operating expenses.
Council also approved the allocation of its 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, as well as CDBG COVID-19 relief funds it will be receiving.
Of the CDBG COVID-19 funds, $43,465 will be distributed to the Milton Salvation Army to assist individuals with rent and mortgage payments. In addition, $18,600 will be retained by the borough for emergency needs and $6,800 will be paid to SEDA-COG to administer the funds.
Linda Sterling, of SEDA-COG, reported during the meeting that both the Milton Salvation Army and Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) applied for the funds to be used for rent and mortgage assistance. Per the requirements of the funding, she said separate entities can not be awarded funds for the same purpose.
Of the borough’s regular CDBG allocation for 2020, $73,449 will be used for the removal of architectural barriers, or curb cuts. In addition, $30,500 will be used for slum and blight removal, and $20,250 will be paid to SEDA-COG for administration of the funds.
