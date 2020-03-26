HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has opened up a loan program for small businesses that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Through the COVID-19 Working Capital Access program, loans of up to $100,000 will be available to small businesses with 100 or fewer employees. The program provides critical working capital financing to small businesses located within the Commonwealth. Interest rates on these loans will be 0% and there will be no application fees or payments necessary for the first year of the loan.
More information about the program can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/covid-19-working-capital-access-program-cwca/.
