MIFFLINBURG — The seventh year was a charm for the Mifflinburg American Legion Post Auxiliary.
The group exceeded its goal and raised $4,053.14 for Toys for Tots, the long-running holiday charity of the Marine Corps League.
Wendi Clark, instrumental in the effort, said a November auction of items raised a great deal of the money. Her late dad Donnie began the tradition which proved to be her outstanding memory of the Marine Corps veteran.
Glen Miller of the Marine Corps League said toys collected and toys bought go to a central receiving area.
“As underprivileged families request the toys, they are distributed,” Miller said. “Each child will get at least six toys and six stocking stuffers.”
Miller said bicycles were commonly requested and Toys for Tots annually gives away hundreds of them. They also help out with gifts for fire victims and storm victims.
Clark said she was thankful for the contributors.
“Our goal was $4,000, and we hit our goal” she noted. “Our next year goal is probably going to go for $5,000.”
Elizabeth Clark, Wend’s daughter, carried on the tradition of Toys for Tots support. She helped with publicity online and through word of mouth.
Elizabeth noted the gift-giving tradition helped children and thus the world.
