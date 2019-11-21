MILTON — Police have named the victim of the Nov. 10 shooting on Elm Street in Milton as two of the three suspects in the case appeared Wednesday in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
While exiting the district court, Milton police identified Derek Whitesel as the 24 year old who court documents said sustained severed arteries in his leg, a broken femur, a hole in the intestine and has a bullet lodged in his spine. Whitesel remains hospitalized.
Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Wednesday for three suspects charged in the case: Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury; Deionte Sherrell, 23, of Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire.
Carpenter did not appear at the judge’s office as he earlier in the day requested a continuance of his hearing. Pearson appeared at Diehl’s office but also requested a continuance.
Both of those preliminary hearings have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Sherrell waived his right to a preliminary hearing, but appeared before Diehl for a bail hearing.
The three were initially denied bail during their Nov. 11 video arraignment before Diehl. Sherrell was again denied bail on Wednesday, but advised he could appeal the decision to the Court of Common Pleas.
Pearson, identified in court documents as the suspected gunman, has been charged with felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault riot. He has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and simple assault with a deadly weapon.
Sherrell and Carpenter have each been charged with felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide accomplice, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (two counts each) and riot. The two have also been charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. A fleeing or attempting to elude police charge was also filed against Carpenter.
Sherrell was represented Wednesday by Attorney Michael O’Donnell, who said his client is on parole with five years left.
“Viewing the allegations, I believe bail should be set,” O’Donnell said, to Diehl. “Mr. Sherrell is not the alleged shooter.”
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner countered that Sherrell poses a “substantial risk to the community.”
As a condition of his Oct. 2 parole, Skinner said Sherrell was not to be in Northumberland County. In addition, she said state parole officials did not know where he was located.
“These are always tough cases,” Diehl said, in announcing his decision to again deny bail. “I do have concerns about the safety of the community.”
According to online court records, Sherrell was charged in July 2017 in Erie with felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and robbery, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and possession of instrument of crime.
According to court documents filed by Milton Police Department Officers Jason Engleman and Todd Ulrich, the incident in Milton started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when an unidentified witness said he and Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway. Carpenter and Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend.
Following an altercation there, Carpenter, Sherrell and Pearson allegedly approached the two as they were walking along Elm Street.
According to court documents, the witness reported fighting with Sherrill and Carpenter as they exited a car. As the witness ran away from the scene he heard four or five shots being fired and saw Whitesel falling to the ground.
The three suspects allegedly got into a car and fled from the scene. They were apprehended a short time later along Route 405, south of Milton.
The suspects remain locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.