ALLENTOWN — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) was asked Thursday whether a higher suicide rate was among the prices society was paying for times when people didn’t have jobs.
“People that are used to working and not having to depend on a check from the government really want to get out and do what they know how to do best, that is work and provide for their families,” Keller replied. “Unfortunately, this really is a societal cost of us not trying to get things opened safely and get people back to what they want to do.”
Keller said calls to his office have expressed frustration with both the way the state was shut down and the way business is being brought back on line. He said if major health care providers UPMC and Geisinger Health Systems were ready to allow non-emergency procedures, a safe-but-prompt reopening was possible elsewhere.
“If the hospitals can do it, the businesses can do it,” Keller said. “If we can shop at mega-retailers, the people on ‘Main Street’ can do it too.”
He directed criticism toward Gov. Tom Wolf and comments made after commissioners from several counties still in the red shutdown phase sought to accelerate going to the yellow phase.
“We have county commissioners that want to open up some of these counties,” Keller said. “And the governor says people wanting to provide for their families are selfish.”
Keller decried Wolf’s message that commissioners who have resisted his rollout were committing “cowardly acts.” He offered a reason why some counties have since taken a step back.
“He threatened them to hold back federal money that Congress and the president said needs to come to these local communities,” Keller said. “It is in the treasury of the commonwealth, $3.9 billion, and he threatened them that if you don’t listen to (him), this is what (he is) going to do do you.”
The multi-state task force on reopening the economy also drew criticism from Keller who implied that working with governors of other states was not in the best interest of Pennsylvania residents. He said working more directly with commissioners and legislators would be preferable.
Keller attended the Allentown appearance of President Trump at Owens and Minor, a distributor of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for the health care field. He was en route to the district during the telephone interview.
