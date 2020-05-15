Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.