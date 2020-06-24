Library to open doors to patrons

MILTON — For the first time in nearly four months, patrons will again be allowed inside the Milton Public Library.
Kathy Eisley, a library employee, said patrons will be officially allowed inside of the library beginning Wednesday, July 1.
The library has established a series of guidelines which must be followed by everyone entering the library.
The guidelines include: All patrons and staff must wear masks; patrons should use hand sanitizer before entering; social distancing must be observed; no DVDs will be available; no meeting rooms will be available; there is a 20-minute time limit for patrons inside the library; no loitering; and computer use is by appointment only.
In addition, Eisley said all borrowed materials must be returned to drop-boxes located outside of the library.
Library staff members, who will be wearing masks and gloves, will empty the drop boxes daily. Items placed in the boxes will then be quarantined for three days before being placed back into circulation.
Eisley noted that curbside pickup of materials will continue to be available for patrons who aren't yet comfortable returning to the inside of the library, or for those unable to wear masks inside.
Rob Jones, president of the library's board of directors, said libraries fall under the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, which falls under the umbrella of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
When Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday afternoon, March 13, that schools were to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said that also meant that libraries were also required to close.
When Northumberland County moved into the yellow phase of recovery, Jones noted that libraries were permitted at that point to begin allowing patrons in limited numbers inside. However, he said the Milton library opted to ease back into things by first offering curbside pickup.
"It got down to being the comfort level with staff having patrons come through the doors," Jones said.
He noted that the library was recently thoroughly sanitized, and will continue to be regularly cleaned. Protective shields have been placed around the library's front desk.
In order for libraries to be eligible for state funding, Jones said they were previously required to be open 45 hours per week.
However, with the coronavirus pandemic, that requirement has been waived. Beginning July 1, the Milton Public Library will be open 25 hours per week.
Hours will be: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
A major fundraiser for the library is being planned for October, with additional details to be announced.
Jones also noted that the library's summer reading program, "Summer Reading Re-Imagined," will be held virtually, July 6 through Aug. 14.
For details on the summer reading program, visit miltonpalibrary.org.
In nearby McEwensville, the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library is not quite ready to open its doors to patrons.
Library Director JA Babay said she has developed a reopening plan, which has been approved by the library's board of directors.
She said the library is waiting until the number of new COVID-19 cases stabilize in Northumberland County — and across the state — before a decision on reopening is made.
"We are very concerned, we do not want to be a contact trace point," Babay said. "We have things (in the library) people want to touch. That's the way we want it to be."
Currently, the library is offering curbside pickup of materials of patrons. The pickup is available between noon and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thrusday.
The next step in the process, Babay said, will be to expand pickup hours and additional two hours.
Anyone wishing to check items out from the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library can do so by calling 570-538-1381, emailing director@mghlib.org, or through the library’s Facebook page or website, mghlib.org.
